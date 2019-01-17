Women’s march set for Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR — Indivisible MDI will hold a Woman’s March Saturday, Jan. 19 at 10 a.m. at the Village Green. This event is held in coordination with similar marches throughout the U.S. to advocate legislation and policies regarding the principle that gender justice is racial justice is economic justice. The theme is, “Still Here, Still Strong, Still Resisting.”

The march will feature a variety of speakers with an informational open house directly afterward featuring various local progressive groups at Mount Desert Island Ice Cream, also located on the Village Green.

Organizers are encouraging participants to wear hats of all colors of the rainbow, to symbolize that the Women’s March is all-inclusive: all races, religions, genders, classes, and people of every sexual orientation.

More information can be found on the Facebook event page for “Women’s March Bar Harbor.”