Women’s Health Center welcomes new doctor

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island Hospital recently announced that Dr. Jorge F. Peacher has joined the Lisa Stewart Women’s Health Center. One of only a handful of board-certified urogynecologists in the state of Maine, Peacher provides specialized care for women experiencing, incontinence, abnormal bleeding and pelvic floor disorders, including pelvic organ prolapse.

Pelvic floor disorders can occur for a variety of reasons, said Peacher, from pregnancy or trauma during childbirth to age-related prolapse or even food sensitivities. While the cause of the disorders may vary, too often the circumstances are the same — women delay seeking treatment due to embarrassment or the assumption that their condition is a symptom of aging that cannot be treated.

“These conditions can lead to a lot of isolation and have a devastating impact on a person’s work, family and social life,” he said.

In his practice, Peacher focuses on providing expert gynecological and urogynecological care that is both state-of-the-art and compassionate. “It is my mission to treat patients with the respect and attention that they deserve, said Peacher. “My patients make me a better person because I have met and know them.”

Urogynecology, also known as female pelvic medicine, focuses on the surgical and nonsurgical treatment of female urinary incontinence and pelvic floor disorders. As part of his gynecology practice, Peacher also treats chronic pelvic pain, abnormal uterine bleeding and other gynecological disorders. If surgery is needed, he is skilled in both gynecological and urogynecological procedures including reconstructive and minimally invasive surgeries.

Peacher received his medical degree from the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio, where he was involved in multiple extra-curricular activities including research and was president of the Minority Health Professions Student Association. He completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at Texas Tech University, where again he was involved in research and was president of the House Staff Association. He practiced general OB/GYN for almost four years before completing a fellowship in gynecologic urology in Los Angeles at the University of California, Irvine.

While completing his fellowship, Peacher researched and developed new surgical and nonsurgical techniques to treat female urinary incontinence. He served as the director of the South Texas Women’s Center for Incontinence and Pelvic Reconstructive Surgery in San Antonio Texas for 27 years. He is the recent past chairman of the private practice subcommittee for the American Urogynecologic Society.

He completed his undergraduate training at the University of Texas in Austin and San Antonio. While at the University of Texas in Austin, he was summa cum laude. While at the University of Texas in San Antonio, he received numerous honors and awards for his research with viruses and was named to American Universities and Colleges “Who’s Who Among Students” list.

Peacher and his wife first came to Mount Desert Island on vacation. They love the outdoors and all that it has to offer and always wanted to live and work here. Faith and family are very important to them and they are the proud parents of three children. He has been involved at a leadership level with multiple organizations serving the homeless, sick and homebound and underprivileged high school students.

