Woman struck by tractor trailer dies

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A Southwest Harbor woman died Tuesday of injuries received when he was hit by a tractor trailer truck on Village Green Way.

As of press time, police had not released the names of the woman and the 56-year-old Bangor man who was driving the truck.

After the accident that took place outside the library around 9 a.m., less than 200 feet from the police station, the woman was taken by LifeFlight to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

According to police, the 89-year-old Southwest Harbor woman was walking toward Village Green Way on the passenger side of the truck when she fell. At the time the truck was turning onto the roadway from the parking lot behind a downtown grocery store following a delivery. She was hit by the rear, passenger side tires of the truck.

Southwest Harbor-Tremont Ambulance responded to the accident and transported the woman to meet Life Flight near the fire station.

Officers spoke with bystanders and employees in the area as part of the investigation of the accident.

Traffic was diverted from a section of Village Green Way throughout the morning and into the afternoon in order to reconstruct the accident scene.

Southwest Harbor police were assisted by officers from Bar Harbor and Mount Desert, deputies from the Hancock Country Sheriff’s Office and the Maine State Police Commercial Vehicle Unit.