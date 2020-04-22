Woman rescued after cliff fall

MOUNT DESERT — A 19-year-old woman from Milford was rescued early last Friday evening after falling 20 to 30 feet down an oceanside cliff at the Cooksey Drive Overlook.

She was taken by the Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service to Mount Desert Island Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The two-and-a-half-hour rescue operation involved 16 members of MDI Search and Rescue (MDISAR) and five Acadia National Park rangers. Mount Desert police and fire personnel also responded.

The woman reportedly fell while trying to walk across a rock bridge at the overlook. Rescuers secured her in a litter and then raised her to the top of the cliff using a system of ropes and pulleys.

This was the first incident on MDI in which rescuers wore masks and took other precautions to minimize the chance of coronavirus transmission.

In a statement posted on Facebook, MDISAR encouraged everyone to “enjoy the outdoors while practicing safe social distancing and avoiding hikes on uneven or slippery terrain.”

Acadia Public Affairs Specialist Christie Anastasia echoed that: “We understand that it’s important to get outside, but we’re really encouraging people to stay close to home. Know your limits. Your safety is going to depend on your own good judgment.

“Everybody has accidents, but if people can minimize some of the risks they are taking now [during the pandemic], we don’t have to have any of these first responders take unnecessary risks.”

The Cooksey Drive Overlook is a two-acre preserve owned by Maine Coast Heritage Trust.