Thursday - Apr 23, 2020
Members of MDI Search and Rescue and Acadia National Park rangers rescue a woman who had fallen down a cliff at the Cooksey Drive Overlook in Mount Desert last Friday. PHOTO COURTESY OF MDISAR

Woman rescued after cliff fall

April 22, 2020 by on News

MOUNT DESERT — A 19-year-old woman from Milford was rescued early last Friday evening after falling 20 to 30 feet down an oceanside cliff at the Cooksey Drive Overlook. 

She was taken by the Northeast Harbor Ambulance Service to Mount Desert Island Hospital with what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries. 

The two-and-a-half-hour rescue operation involved 16 members of MDI Search and Rescue (MDISAR) and five Acadia National Park rangers. Mount Desert police and fire personnel also responded. 

The woman reportedly fell while trying to walk across a rock bridge at the overlook. Rescuers secured her in a litter and then raised her to the top of the cliff using a system of ropes and pulleys. 

This was the first incident on MDI in which rescuers wore masks and took other precautions to minimize the chance of coronavirus transmission. 

In a statement posted on Facebook, MDISAR encouraged everyone to “enjoy the outdoors while practicing safe social distancing and avoiding hikes on uneven or slippery terrain.” 

Acadia Public Affairs Specialist Christie Anastasia echoed that: “We understand that it’s important to get outside, but we’re really encouraging people to stay close to home. Know your limits. Your safety is going to depend on your own good judgment.  

“Everybody has accidents, but if people can minimize some of the risks they are taking now [during the pandemic], we don’t have to have any of these first responders take unnecessary risks.” 

The Cooksey Drive Overlook is a two-acre preserve owned by Maine Coast Heritage Trust. 

Dick Broom

Dick Broom

Reporter at Mount Desert Islander
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim. [email protected]
Dick Broom

Latest posts by Dick Broom (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *