Woman of the Year nominations sought

BAR HARBOR – The YWCA of Mount Desert Island seeks nominations for Girl of the Year (ages 18 and under), Young Woman of the Year (19-30), and Woman of the Year (31+) for the annual “Women of Distinction” event.

The event is set for Friday, Oct. 5 at Kebo Valley Golf Club from 6 – 8 p.m.

Nominations will be accepted until Aug. 31. Winners will be chosen and notified before the event. All nominees will be contacted to let them know someone sees them as a community leader.

To nominate a Girl, Young Woman, or Woman of The Year, please download a nomination form at www.bitly.com/ywcanominations2018,visit www.ywcamdi.org, or call 288-5008.