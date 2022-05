ACADIA NAT’L PARK — A 57-year-old woman from New York suffered apparent neck and back injuries when she fell about 30 feet from the Beehive Trail on Thursday morning.

Park rangers and MDI Search and Rescue responded. The woman was lifted by a Maine Forest Service helicopter to an open area near Sand Beach. She was then taken by ambulance to a LifeFlight helicopter, which flew her to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.