Winter trash collecting

MOUNT DESERT — There will be no trash collection on Presidents’ Day, Mon. Feb 17, according to town officials. There are no changes to the rest of the week’s trash collection schedule.

Town officials also remind the public that town policy allows municipal workers to use discretion in collecting refuse on private roads during the winter. Drivers will collect from private roads and ways whenever conditions are suitable and safe.

To aid collection, residents need to ensure roads and driveways are plowed and sanded; or place their refuse curbside on the nearest main road. Questions can be directed to the Town Office at 276-5531.