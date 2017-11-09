Winter parking rules to start in Bar Harbor

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Police Department is distributing notices on parked cars to warn drivers that winter parking rules go into effect next week.

The notice states that there is no parking in municipal lots or on streets from 2-7 a.m. from Nov. 15 to April 15.

The ban provides leeway for the police department to tow cars from both municipal lots and on-street parking in the case of snow removal.

Police department officials say they do not ticket in municipal lots, but a few times each winter, snow removal in the lots is conducted, and cars left there may be towed. According to the ordinance, no car may remain in the same parking spot for more than 72 hours.