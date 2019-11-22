BAR HARBOR — The winter parking ban is in effect through April 15, 2020. Under the ban, there is no on-street overnight parking between the hours of 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

According to Bar Harbor Police Lieutenant Dave Kerns, overnight parking is allowed in municipal lots, as long as vehicles are not left for over 72 hours. For snow removal purposes, Kerns noted, it is necessary for cars to be moved regularly.

Any car left for over 72 hours may be towed, according to the town’s Vehicles and Traffic ordinance.