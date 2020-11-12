Winter overnight parking bans

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — In Mount Desert, on-street parking is not permitted from Nov. 2 through May 5 between midnight and 6 a.m. That is to allow for snow plowing. Overnight parking is not permitted in municipal parking lots at any time of year without written permission from the Police Department.

In Bar Harbor, from Nov. 15 through April 15, parking is not allowed on public streets or in municipal parking lots between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

In both towns, violators of the parking ban will be towed at the vehicle owner’s expense.