Thursday - Nov 12, 2020

Winter overnight parking bans

November 12, 2020

MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — In Mount Desert, on-street parking is not permitted from Nov. 2 through May 5 between midnight and 6 a.m. That is to allow for snow plowing. Overnight parking is not permitted in municipal parking lots at any time of year without written permission from the Police Department.

In Bar Harbor, from Nov. 15 through April 15, parking is not allowed on public streets or in municipal parking lots between 2 a.m. and 7 a.m.

In both towns, violators of the parking ban will be towed at the vehicle owner’s expense.

Reporter at Mount Desert Islander
Dick Broom covers the towns of Mount Desert and Southwest Harbor, Mount Desert Island High School and the school system board and superintendent's office. He enjoys hiking with his golden retriever and finding new places for her to swim. [email protected]
