Winter grief support groups to start

ELLSWORTH — A winter grief support group organized by Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County will meet at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church on Tuesdays, Jan. 16 through March 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The group is one of four to meet in Hancock County.

Following the holidays, winter can be a time when lingering feelings of grief related to the loss of a loved one can surface and create a sense of emptiness. The support groups provide a safe space to acknowledge those feelings and get support for moving through them.

A winter grief group will meet at the Bucksport Regional Health Center, and another will meet at the Hospice office in Ellsworth. Both of these groups will meet on Mondays, Jan. 15 through March 5, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A group for those who have lost a loved one to suicide will meet at the Hospice office in Ellsworth on Wednesdays, Jan. 17 through March 7, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

All groups are free of charge and require preregistration one week prior to the start date. Call the Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County office at 667-2531.