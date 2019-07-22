Wini Smart ‘village’ dedication

CRANBERRY ISLES — Three buildings created from parts of the house on Great Cranberry Island where the late artist Wini Smart lived and painted will be dedicated as the Wini Smart Village during an open-house event Saturday, July 27, from 1-3 p.m.

The three buildings, which are now being used as a gift shop, a space to teach art to children and a storage shed are on the grounds of the Great Cranberry Island Historical Society Museum. In front of the buildings is a new Wini Smart memorial bench.

Smart Studio, the gallery that Smart owned in Northeast Harbor, is donating one of her original paintings to be raffled off during the dedication event to help raise money for landscaping and other improvements at the village. Raffle tickets, which cost $5 each or $20 for five, are available at the gallery at 137 Main Street in Northeast Harbor.