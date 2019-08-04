“Wine Camp” tasting class

TREMONT — Chicago sommelier and summer resident Ellen Fox will lead a wine tasting class Wednesday, Aug. 7 at 5 p.m. at the Quietside Gallery in Bernard.

The class will have a spotlight on island wines from around the world, comparing them to their inland counterparts. Fox aims to make the comparative tasting class interactive, fun, and accessible, no matter the skill level of her guests.

“I have sourced some beautiful wines from all around the world, even pulling a few from my personal cellar,” she said. “Besides being a super fun way to spend an evening, tasting wines helps you discover your favorite wine styles, so you are able to make smart wine choices going forward.”

The wine class is $15 per person. Contact (847) 525-0387.