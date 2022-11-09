Williams keeps House seat 

BAR HARBOR — By a two-to-one margin, voters of House District 14 decided to return incumbent Democrat Lynne Williams to Augusta to represent the towns of Bar Harbor, Cranberry Isles, Lamoine and Mount Desert during the state’s midterm election on Tuesday.

In the heavily democratic-leaning district, Williams garnered 66 percent of the vote to challenger Stephen Coston’s 34 percent. The final tally was 3,576 to 1,811. Both candidates are residents of Bar Harbor.

With this win, Williams will enter her second term in the Maine Legislature. She currently serves on the Transportation Committee.

When contacted on Wednesday, Williams said she was “extremely gratified that the folks in House District 14 have voted to send me back to the Maine Legislature.” She said that in her next term she would continue the work she has started including “increasing and improving rural public transportation, working with the communities around Frenchman Bay to protect our waters and lobbing very hard to create an office of the Public Defender.”

Coston’s hard-fought battle may have been uphill from the beginning given the voter rolls of the district, but the candidate said he believes “people deserve a choice [of candidates].”

While he said he is not surprised by the outcome, he is thankful for all the support he received during his campaign. “This district is a tough one for a Republican [to win],” said Coston, following the results.