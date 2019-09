ACADIA NAT’L PARK — The 10-year concessions contract for the operation of horse-drawn carriage tours and equestrian services at Wildwood Stables in the park is up in 2021, and the National Park Service is accepting proposals from prospective operators. The deadline for submitting a proposal is Jan. 7

Carriages of Acadia, owned by Michael Carpenter of Houlton, currently has the Wildwood Stables contract.