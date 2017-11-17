Wildfire assessments

TREMONT — The Maine Forest Service in conjunction with the Tremont Volunteer Fire Department is to conduct between 30 and 40 wildfire risk assessments at randomly selected homes in the town.

Jeff Currier of the forest service met with selectmen on Monday to give details of the plan.

“What we’re doing is looking at the risk of a structure from wildfire,” Currier said. “This western side of the island has a significant risk.”

The assessments are voluntary on the part of property owners. The information collected will be compiled into a report that is expected to be completed next summer.