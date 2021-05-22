Wild Acadia Fun Park won’t open this season 

TRENTON — Wild Acadia Fun Park on Route 3 will remain closed this season, according to a May 10 Facebook post by the park’s owners, Andy and James Allen of Allen Associates LLC. The closure will allow the owners to finish the permitting process for their plans to build a campground at the park and complete its construction.

“We have decided to take advantage of what would be another abnormal season this summer and remain closed while we work on construction,” the post reads.

On March 10, the Trenton Planning Board voted 4-1 to issue the Allens a conditional approval of the application for the campground.

The proposed application includes 48 full-hookup sites, 23 sites for smaller campers or tents, 10 walk-in tent sites and three sites that have yet to be officially determined, but may be cabins, yurts or raised–platform sites. The application also includes the construction of a bathhouse.

Conditions of approval include receiving an entrance permit from the Maine Department of Transportation (DOT), approval from the Maine Department of Environmental Protection and an approved fire protection plan developed with the town’s volunteer fire department.

The Allens closed their Facebook post with instructions for customers who purchased season passes prior to the pandemic. Pass holders can “do nothing and [the] season pass will automatically convert to a credit for the 2022 season.” Pass holders also can contact [email protected] or 667-3573 before the 2022 season to request a refund.