Friday - Jun 21, 2019

Wilbur Yachts receives grant

June 21, 2019 on News

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Lee S. Wilbur and Company has been selected to receive federal grant money to purchase and install a solar array.

One of 12 businesses selected in Maine to receive grant funds through the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP), the boat company is slated to be given $13,475 towards a roof-mounted array.

Wilbur Yachts has been producing high quality custom yachts since 1973. Installing a solar array will replace 54 percent of the company’s kilowatt hours, which is estimated to save $4,229 per year.

REAP grants are through the USDA Rural Development department and are allocated to promote energy efficiency and renewable energy in rural small businesses and agricultural producers.

