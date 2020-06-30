Who’s open? 

BAR HARBOR — A new website aims to help customers find which restaurants, coffee shops, bakeries and ice cream shops are open, what protocols they have in place to combat COVID-19 and how to order.

The directory, EatDrinkBH.com, is not a commercial venture, according to creator Matt Manry. “No advertisements, no paid content or rankings, just a simple way for the few visitors we do have to safety navigate everything MDI has to offer,” he said.

Flyers are also available with a QR code for the directory, providing a contactless way for customers to browse information and menus.