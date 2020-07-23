Who wants to be a school trustee?

MOUNT DESERT — Two people got a total of five write-in votes for the town’s two open seats on the Mount Desert Island High School Board of Trustees in last Tuesday’s election.

But neither of them can serve, so the Board of Selectmen will try to find two people who are willing to be appointed.

The high school trustees board, which is separate from the high school board, is responsible only for the school’s buildings and grounds.

Gail Marshall received three write-in votes for the trustees board, but she already is a member of the town’s Warrant Committee, and she cannot legally hold both positions.

Christy Benson received two write-in votes, but she is disqualified because she no longer lives in Mount Desert.

Each of the four MDI towns has three seats on the high school trustees board. One of Mount Desert’s seats is held by Tony Smith, the town’s public works director. Prior to the election, the other two seats were held by Heather Jones and Mia Thompson, neither of whom chose to run for another term.