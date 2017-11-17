Wharf repair grant

TREMONT — The town has been awarded a $123,090 matching grant from the Maine Department of Transportation’s Small Harbor Improvement Program for making structural repairs at the Bernard Town Wharf.

The grant must be matched equally with town funds. On Monday, Town Manager Dana Reed told selectmen that, even with an increase in wharf use fees, they should plan to borrow about $100,000 to meeting the matching fund requirement. The grant money is to be made available in 2019.

The repairs would increase the load capacity of the wharf.

Selectmen thanked Harbormaster Justin Seavey for his work on the successful grant application.