Wharf fees increase 

TREMONT—All wharf fees are set to increase here for fiscal year 2021 by at least 35 percent.

Selectmen unanimously approved the proposed increases at their Monday night meeting. Members of the Harbor Committee reviewed and approved the fees last week and recommended the selectmen do the same.

Voters approved an amendment to the Wharf and Facilities Ordinance on the town meeting ballot last month, which allows the board of selectmen to set the wharf fees annually.

Vessels less than 50 feet saw the biggest increase of 38 percent, from $14.50 to $20 per foot. That means a fisherman with a 35-foot boat will pay $192.50 more next year to use the town wharf.

“I’m sure a lot of people aren’t going to be happy with any sort of increase,” said Board of SelectmanChairman Jamie Thurlow, who is also a fisherman. “When we do projects like we just did at the wharf, it costs money. I think these are more than reasonable, honestly.”

According to Town Manager Chris Saunders, the goal with the fee increase is to have a savings of $10,000 each year to set aside for future projects.