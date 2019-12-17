Wharf bids rejected

TREMONT — A bid from Charles Bradley Construction to rebuild part of the town wharf in Bernard was rejected by the state on what Town Manager Chris Saunders called a technicality.

Harbormaster Justin Seavey applied earlier this year for a state Small Harbors Improvement Program (SHIP) grant to upgrade a portion of the wharf. That grant, at a 50 percent match, was set to contribute $123,000 to the wharf reconstruction.

State officials told Saunders and others involved in outlining the wharf rebuild project that grant funds would not be made available if the town went with the Charles Bradley bid. Because a line meant to read zero had not been filled in with the number, the bid was said to have an “incurable defect.”

Selectmen voted unanimously on Monday to retract the bid awarded to Charles Bradley at the Dec. 2 meeting. They then authorized Saunders and Town Engineer Greg Johnston to revise the bid specifications and put it back out to bid as soon as possible.

With a goal to complete the project by April 1st, Select Board Chair Jamie Thurlow expressed concern that it may not get done in time to start the 2020 season.