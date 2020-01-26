Wharf bid tentatively awarded

TREMONT — Charles Bradley Construction was awarded the bid to reconstruct aspects of the town’s wharf in Bernard, pending the state’s Department of Transportation approval.

Bids were opened on Tuesday and selectmen awarded the bid at their meeting that night in order to begin construction as soon as possible.

Charles Bradley Construction offered to rebuild sections of the wharf for the lowest cost out of four bidders at $229,697. A portion of funding for the project is coming from an MDOT Small Harbor Improvement Program (SHIP) grant.