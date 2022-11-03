Whalesback to be conserved as ‘forever wild’

AURORA — An agreement to conserve 3,223 acres of forestland, including a portion of the Union River’s headwaters, had many moving parts but a simple end goal: that the land remain wild.

“I can’t emphasize enough how much of a big deal this is for the region,” said Aaron Dority, executive director of Frenchman Bay Conservancy. He said the group has long prioritized protecting the property, the sheer size of which is significant and unusual for a conservation project along the coastal plain.

Recently, the conservancy closed on the purchase of two “forever-wild” easements on the large swath of land in Aurora, referred to as Whalesback. Forever-wild is the highest conservation protection for land in the United States.

It means that timber on the land will not be harvested, Dority said. “It doesn’t mean that you can’t go walk in the woods; we want people to walk in the woods.”

There are no plans to build trails, but the public may continue to access the property for hunting and fishing. Access is primarily by the state-owned boat launch on Route 9 along the Middle Branch of the Union River.

The Whalesback property, the name of which refers to a glacial esker in the region, represents an extensive block of habitat for migratory birds, brook trout, endangered Atlantic salmon and other wildlife. It fits with Frenchman Bay Conservancy’s mission to conserve large, undeveloped landscapes along the Union River and its tributaries.

“Whalesback is a biodiversity hotspot that is large enough, and close enough, to other large conserved properties, such as the nearby Amherst Mountain Community Forest, that the property will act as a core refuge for species moving across the landscape in response to climate change,” Dority said. “By protecting uninterrupted landscapes, we’re creating wildlife corridors that protect Maine’s iconic species and the ecosystems that build Hancock County’s resilience to climate change.”

Northeast Wilderness Trust, a regional land trust with a focus on wilderness conservation, helped finance the purchase and will co-hold the easements.

“Wildlands Partnership is about expanding forever-wild protection across the Northeast through partnership with conservation organizations,” said Caitlin Mather, land protection manager. “We are thrilled to partner with Frenchman Bay Conservancy to protect the biologically rich Whalesback properties and are grateful to the landowners who saw the need to conserve their lands as wild.”

The land will remain in private ownership. The two properties are owned by Wild Aurora LLC and Malcolm Hunter and Aram Calhoun. Prior to the current landowners’ purchasing the properties, they were owned by a timberland investor. The land has previously been harvested. The landowners will continue to pay property taxes but may receive benefits based on the land’s “forever-wild” status.

The owners plan to enroll Whalesback in Northeast Wilderness Trust’s Wildlands Carbon program. The program generates revenue from the sale of carbon offset credits. The credits assure buyers that a property is sequestering and storing carbon that would otherwise contribute to global warming.

“What we want to do is let the trees grow – let them grow old and big,” Dority said, for the benefit of both the local habitat and the fight against climate change.

Financial partners on the Whalesback project include Northeast Wilderness Trust, the U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service’s North American Wetland Conservation Act Program, Ram Island Conservation Fund of Maine Community Foundation and The Anahata Foundation. This project was funded in part by the Maine Outdoor Heritage Fund.