Whale watch recognized

BAR HARBOR — The Gulf of Maine Council on the Marine Environment, a Canadian-American regional partnership, has named the Bar Harbor Whale Watch Company the recipient of its annual Industry Award.

The award is presented to recognize demonstrated innovation and leadership in efforts to improve the well-being of the Gulf of Maine ecosystem and the communities that call it home.

In the announcement, the council cited the company’s “leadership in ecotourism and educating the public about wildlife, fisheries, oceanography, and conservation of the Gulf of Maine.”

They also praised the company’s “efforts to support conservation of fisheries and marine mammals through generous donations, collaborative research and environmental advocacy.”

“We are deeply appreciative of this honor, especially in light of the fact that this is our 30th year of offering tours to the public,” said Mike Siemion, general manager of the company. “We appreciate the recognition of our entire team and our parent company, Bar Harbor Resorts/OPL, who have a deep commitment to conservation and providing the best educational boat trips we can.”

Eben Salvatore, director of Bar Harbor Resorts, said, “We continue to look for ways to innovate and be a good partner to the businesses, park and organizations that support us.”