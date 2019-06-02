Whale rules meeting set

TRENTON — Patrick Keliher, commissioner of the Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR), and his staff will meet with lobstermen Tuesday, June 4, at 6p.m. at Trenton Elementary School to discuss right whale protection rules.

“The measures put forward by the Atlantic Large Whale Take Reduction Team are driven by federal laws designed to protect whales, the Endangered Species Act and the Marine Mammal Protection Act” an announcement from the DMR said. “Because of the current status of right whales [these laws] require action, and action will be taken by NOAA if Maine fails to come up with a plan that meets their goal.”

