‘We’re so appreciative of this food’

TRENTON — Two mornings a week between 7:30 and 8:30, parents go to Trenton Elementary School to pick up bags of food for their children, many of whom would normally eat free or reduced-priced meals at school.

On Monday, each bag has two days’ worth of free breakfasts and lunches. Wednesday’s bags have meals for three days.

Jennifer Bonilla, chair of the Trenton school committee, has been volunteering to help distribute the meals, so she knows first-hand that they are both needed and greatly appreciated.

“When the parents get out of their car, they’re like, ‘I wish I could hug you because we’re just so appreciative of this food,’” she said. “We have awesome teachers and awesome kids, but we have some awesome parents, too.”

Trenton Elementary and the other elementary schools in the district have been distributing food for children who need it for nearly two months now.

“We’ve heard that another school had 40-some meals one day, and only 12 got picked up,” she said. “In all this time, we have had only three meals that were not picked up.”

On any given Monday, Wednesday or Friday, parents pick up about 70 bags of food at Trenton Elementary. Members of the kitchen staff – Teresa Grey and Becky Rossi – prepare the meals.

“Sometimes a kid will say something like, ‘I don’t like ham. Can I have turkey?’ And Teresa does it,” Bonilla said.

If a family hasn’t picked up their bags by 8 a.m., school secretary Steffanie Roguski calls to remind them. Ed tech Vicky Young and Bonilla make sure the right bags get to the right families.

“In a time when I haven’t worked since March, it makes me feel good to be doing something that makes other people feel good,” Bonilla said.