Weekend incidents tax rangers 

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — A 28-year-old woman from New Hampshire was seriously injured late Saturday afternoon when she performed a “stunt jump” on her bicycle from a ledge on Day Mountain and crashed onto the carriage road below.

“A 911 call indicated head injury, facial injury, possible loss of consciousness and bleeding from the mouth,” said Christie Anastasia, Acadia’s public affairs specialist.

The injured women, whose name was not reported, was taken by ambulance to Mount Desert Island Hospital, where Emergency Department physicians worked for several hours to stabilize her condition. She was then transferred by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland.

According to park ranger reports, the woman and a male co-worker were jumping their bikes off a ledge along a hiking trail on Day Mountain. The co-worker made a video recording of the woman riding off the ledge and landing on the carriage road.

“So, we actually have the accident on video,” Anastasia said.

That was by far the most serious of a number of accidents and other incidents in the park that rangers responded to over the Labor Day weekend.

“We had lots of search and rescue types of activities,” Anastasia said.

Three hikers suffered serious ankle injuries. Two children, ages 5 and 9, and a group of hikers were temporarily lost at different times and in different areas of the park.

“On Sunday night, rangers had to hike Huguenot Head to retrieve unprepared hikers who were caught by darkness,” Anastasia said.

In addition to all that, someone pried open a car door at Seawall, and there were dogs on Sand Beach, where they are not allowed this time of year.

Big traffic snarls

On Saturday, traffic was parked in the right lane of the Park Loop Road from the Sand Beach entrance station past Otter Cliffs Road.

“We had to send some staff out to keeping the traffic moving along,” Anastasia said.

Cars also were parked in the right lane of the Loop Road from the Gorge Path all the way to Kebo Street.

Because so many people wanted to see the sunset from the summit of Cadillac Mountain, rangers had to close the road for a time Saturday evening.

“We had 194 cars turned away,” Anastasia said. “We also had traffic issues at the Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse, but we couldn’t get there because we were dealing with the bike accident.

“At Jordan Pond on Sunday, people were parked all over the place. We even had people driving in reverse up the one-way section of the Loop Road past Wildwood Stables to find parking. That’s a first for me, people driving backwards on the one-way.”

On Monday, there was traffic congestion at several places on the Loop Road, at the Bass Harbor Head Lighthouse and even in the section of the park on the Schoodic Peninsula.

“This whole weekend, the law enforcement rangers were juggling priorities everywhere, and having to deal with congestion meant putting off dealing with rescues,” Anastasia said.