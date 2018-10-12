Wedding guest arrested

BAR HARBOR — A man from Jay was arrested Saturday night after reportedly disrupting a wedding party and crashing a vehicle.

Harry Reed, 33, was arrested on charges of disorderly conduct, operating under the influence, failure to notify of an accident, operating after suspension, and criminal mischief.

Reed had reportedly been asked to leave a wedding party on West Street for disruptive and drunken behavior. He drove away in another wedding guest’s vehicle without their knowledge. Unfamiliar with the area, Reed drove the 2012 Honda Odyssey van to Breakneck Road where he drove it through a metal gate, causing $2,300 in damage to the gate, and disabling damage to the van.

Reed returned to the wedding party, according to reports where other guests called police to report continued disorderly conduct. Reed was arrested and taken to the Hancock County Jail in Ellsworth.