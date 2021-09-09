Webster steps in as acting principal

BAR HARBOR — Heather Webster, assistant principal of Conners Emerson School, will serve as acting principal while Principal Barbara Neilly is out on leave for roughly 12 weeks.

“I just want to acknowledge that for folks who don’t know, Barb is away on family medical leave and that will be at least through December,” said Superintendent Marc Gousse at a Tuesday School Committee meeting. “Heather has been a phenomenal resource and partner with Barb all along and so she’s very, very qualified.”

Webster has experience serving as principal, formerly holding the role at both Swan’s Island Elementary School and the Ashley Bryan School in Islesford.

In recommending Webster to the committee, Gousse said it was necessary to appoint an acting principal for two reasons. “One, so that everybody knows who the principal is during Barb’s absence, but also so that we’re OK legally with our fiduciary responsibilities on vouchers and anything financially or fiscally related,” he said.

All the committee members voted in favor of appointing Webster as acting principal with the authorization to approve signing status on the student activity account and related school funds.