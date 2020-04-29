Website strengthens connections  with Acadia 

BAR HARBOR — Friends of Acadia has produced a package of web pages to help keep the public and media representatives updated and connected with Acadia National Park during the coronavirus crisis.

The public and media are encouraged to share, download and publicize the various graphics, videos, games and animations.

Pursuing outdoor recreation and exercise close to home, and following recommended physical distancing guidelines, are key to enjoying the benefits of being outdoors in Maine during the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

Acadia’s facilities, including restrooms, motor roads and visitor centers were closed on March 23. All carriage roads remain closed as well. The park’s visitor center in Hulls Cove is slated to open on June 1. The Blackwoods and Seawall campgrounds are slated to open on June 15.

Many state parks remain closed.

All web material can be accessed at https://friendsofacadia.org/events/staying-connected-acadia-during-covid-19/.

The Stay Connected with Acadia page connects visitors with scenic still images, videos of actual hikes in popular Acadia locations, and PDFs inviting people to play “Acadia Bingo.” For information visit www.friendsofacadia.org, or connect with FOA on Facebook or Instagram.