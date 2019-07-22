Weather on the water is talk topic

SEARSPORT — Tom Shyka will give a talk about weather observation systems July 25 at 6 p.m. at the Penobscot Marine Museum. The talk was originally scheduled for July 18, but has been moved.

The Northeastern Regional Association of Coastal Ocean Observing Systems (NERACOOS) spans coastal waters from the Canadian Maritime Provinces to the New York Bight.

NERACOOS provides weather and ocean data to fishers and commercial shippers determining if conditions are safe for passage and to emergency managers issuing storm warnings.

Shyka is the product and engagement manager at NERACOOS. He will talk about weather reporting to ships and interesting weather patterns observed through the NERACOOS buoy data.

Tickets are $8 per person or $5 for museum members. Contact 548-2529.