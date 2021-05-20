Thursday - May 20, 2021

Workshop to discuss future of ferry terminal

May 20, 2021 by on News, Waterfront

BAR HARBOR—The Town Council will tentatively hold a workshop with the Harbor Committee on June 22 to talk about the future of the former Maine state ferry terminal.

Town officials are considering demolishing the aging pier and turning it into a municipal marina. The Harbor Committee presented the idea to the council in April and recommended demolishing any of the existing pier and infrastructure not needed to fulfill the town’s contract with Bay Ferries.

The council postponed deciding until it met with the committee in a work session.

Ethan Genter

Ethan is the maritime reporter for the Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander. He also covers Bar Harbor. When he's not reporting, you'll likely find him wandering trails while listening to audiobooks. Send tips, story ideas and favorite swimming holes in Hancock County to [email protected]

