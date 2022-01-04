Woman pays fine for jumping off boat into Frenchman Bay

BAR HARBOR — A New Jersey woman who jumped off a sightseeing boat in July on a dare has agreed to pay an $800 civil fine to resolve an allegation that she interfered with the safe operation of a commercial sightseeing vessel, U.S. Attorney Darcie N. McElwee announced last week.

According to the civil complaint, on July 15, 2021, Marybeth C. Greer, of Ridgewood, N.J., jumped off the M/V Acadian as it was docking in Frenchman Bay, in the waters of Bar Harbor. As a result, the vessel’s crew had to deploy a ladder to retrieve Greer and disengaged the vessel’s propeller to prevent injury to her.

Prosecutors said that a video was captured of the woman admitting to doing it for a $500 bet offered by her brother.

The boat, which is owned by Acadian Boat Tours, is a 65-foot long, two-story vessel and can hold a maximum of 149 passengers.

The Coast Guard investigated the case. Greer cooperated throughout the investigation. She had faced a fine of up to $25,000.