Winter Harbor hosts 58th annual Lobster Boat Race 

WINTER HARBOR — Crowds gathered at the dock in Winter Harbor on Saturday for the start of the 58th annual lobster boat race hosted by the town. The races ran during the Winter Harbor Lobster Festival, which held a crafts fair at the fire station and lobster dinners at the Masonic Lodge.

The Winter Harbor Lobster Boat Race is the first of the August races, followed by the Merritt Brackett race that took place in Pemaquid on Aug. 14, the Long Island race on Saturday, Aug. 20, and the MS Harborfest race in Portland on Sunday, Aug. 21.

On Aug. 13, there were 29 races over the course of the day for different classes and categories of boats. Ninety-seven boats registered for the races, across all classes and categories, with several appearing in multiple races.

After the races, participants and spectators gathered near the dock for the award presentation, where the winners of each race were given a trophy featuring a hand-blown glass anchor. Other prizes were awarded based on a drawing of all the boats in the races and included several cash prizes, $20,000 worth of fuel, chainsaws, tool sets and knives from Maine Knife Company.

Heather Thompson’s boat, Gold Digger, won the Lady Skippers race, as well as Diesel Class J. David Myrick’s boat, Janice Elaine, won the Diesel Free for All as well as Diesel Class K. Mark Freeman’s boat, Foolish Pleasure, won the Gasoline Free for All and Gasoline Class D. Dixon Smith’s boat, Size Matters, took home first place in the Oh My God That’s a Big Boat race, and Jeff Eaton’s boat, La Bella Vita, won first place for Fastest Lobster Boat.

Race results

Work boats 24 feet and under

Race 1 – Class A, Inboard, Outboard or Outdrive, any hp, must have a working hauler

Daddy Didn’t Buy It, Nathaniel Robinson Little Miss Abbie, Mark Piper Mini Me, Jett Joy

Gas-powered work boats 24 feet and up

Race 2 – Gasoline Class A

No entrants

Race 3 – Gasoline Class B, V8 up to 375 cid, 24 feet and up

Empty Pockets, Roy Hadlock

Race 4 – Gasoline Class C

No entrants

Race 5 – Gasoline Class D, 386 cid and over, 24 feet and over (non-working racer)

Foolish Pleasure, Mark Freeman

Race 6 – Gasoline Class E

No entrants

Diesel-powered work boats 24 feet and up

Race 7 – Diesel Class A, up to 235 hp, 24 to 31 feet

Prince of Peace, Brian Tredwell Black Thundah II, Brandon Murphy Southern Belle, Cole Faulkingham

Race 8 – Diesel Class B, up to 235 hp, 32 feet and over

Megan Suzanne, Emmett Mosher Mr. Lucky, Kit Johnson Caitlyn, David Schlaefer

Race 9 – Diesel Class C, 236 to 335 hp, 24 to 33 feet

Last Design, Roy Fagonde Navigator, Michaela Byers Sh*t 4 Brains, Lance Kennedy

Race 10 – Diesel Class D, 236 to 335 hp, 34 feet and over

Wrecking Crew, Ivan Libby Ellen Louise, Conner Rossi Bonnie’s Brats, Roy Whalen

Race 11 – Diesel Class E, 336 to 435 hp, 24 to 33 feet

Audrey May, Randy Durkee High Voltage, Daniel Sawyer Catherine Elizabeth, Allan Johnson

Race 12 – Diesel Class F, 336 to 435 hp, 34 feet and over

Faith Melle, Winfred Alley Jr. Sunshine Chalet, Brian Strout Rich Endeavor, Colyn Rich

Race 13 – Diesel Class G, 436 to 550 hp, 28 to 35 feet

Right Stuff, Dana Beal

Race 14 – Diesel Class H, 436 to 550 hp, 36 feet and over

Melynda M., William Coombs Bethany Grace, Dan Beal Tuna Wishing, Jason West

Race 15 – Diesel Class I, 551 to 700 hp, 28 to 35 feet

Obsession, Ryan Lemieux Triple X, Colby Oakes Margaret E., Patrick Faulkingham

Race 16 – Diesel Class J, 551 to 700 hp, 36 feet and over

Gold Digger, Heather Thompson Fifth Generation, Mac Kelley Easy Money, Nathan Thompson

Race 17 – Diesel Class K, 701 to 900 hp, 28 feet and over

Janice Elaine, David Myrick La Bella Vita, Jeff Eaton

Race 18 – Diesel Class L, 901 hp and over, 28 feet and over

Marie’s Nightmare II, Jeremy Beal

Race 19 – Diesel Class M(A), 40 feet and over, up to 500 hp

Miss Tonia, David Merchant Old School, Chris Pope Miss Rebecka, Josh Trundy

Race 20 – Diesel Class M(B), 40 feet and over, 501 to 750 hp

Kimberly Ann, Eric Beal Miss Madelyn, Jason Chipman Alexsa Rose, Matt Shepard

Race 21 – Diesel Class N, 40 feet and over, 751 hp and over

Terrie J., Todd Pinkham Natalie E., Dana Beal Pier Pressure, Jason West

Outlaw classes

Race 22 –Class O

No entrants

Race 23 – Class P, Oh My God That’s a Big Boat, 44 feet and over

Size Matters, Dixon Smith Kayla Ann, Josh Beal Hammer Down, Jared Coffin

Race 24 –Wooden Boat Race A

No entrants

Race 25 –Wooden Boat Race B

No entrants

Race 26 – Lady Skippers, must have a lobster license

Gold Digger, Heather Thompson Navigator, Michaela Byers 51, Robin Faulkingham

Race 27 – Gasoline Free for All

Foolish Pleasure, Mark Freeman

Race 28 – Diesel Free for All

Janice Elaine, David Myrick La Bella Vita, Jeff Eaton Gold Digger, Heather Thompson

Race 29 – Fastest Lobster Boat