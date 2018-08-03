Whitehouse siblings, Graham win Junior Invitational regatta

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Walker and Carson Whitehouse and Cameron Graham took home first-place trophies last Wednesday at the Southwest Harbor Fleet’s annual Junior Invitational regatta.

Youth sailors from the Mount Desert Island Community Sailing Center, Northeast Harbor Sailing School (part of the NEH Fleet) and the Seal Harbor Yacht Club joined the competition. The younger sailors raced optimist dinghies singlehanded. The older group competed in the Turbo 420s purchased in the last few years for the Great Harbor Dream program. The effort aims to encourage cooperation among local yacht clubs and sailing organizations, and keep high-school-aged youth interested in sailing. It has purchased both the boats and a special float off Greening’s Island for use by competitors and spectators during regattas.

“A great day was had by all,” said sailing center Director Glenn Squires.

The Whitehouse brothers of the Seal Harbor Yacht Club won the 420 competition with 14 points, beating out runners up Joey Minutolo and Dawson Hastings by a whisker. The runners up, representing the sailing center, had 15 points on the day.

The other three 420 boats in the regatta were all sailed by sailing center teens. In third place in the 420s were Davis Murrell and Oona Hastings with 22. Grace Santoli and Julia Strauss were fourth with 30 points. Will Rawlins and George Ryckman finished with 31 points.

Cameron Graham of the sailing center was the clear winner of the opti regatta. His final score of 12.5 was three points ahead of runner-up Teddy Madara of the NEH Sailing School. Nicholas Kennedy, Seth Dow and Sophie Kennedy, all of the sailing center, finished third through fifth.

Graham and Dow also competed in the Opti Junior Olympic regatta earlier in June in Boothbay Harbor. There, they finished 37th and 40th, respectively, in an overall fleet of 57.

A fundraising dinner dance was held Saturday at the Northeast Harbor Fleet to support the Great Harbor Dream program.