Two hurt when boat hit ledge

BAR HARBOR — Two people went to Mount Desert Island Hospital with injuries after the motor vessel Osprey’s keel struck a rock while touring Frenchman Bay on Sunday.

The incident occurred during a cruise that departed the College of the Atlantic pier at 10:30 a.m. Sunday morning for a pleasure tour of the bay as part of the college’s Family and Alumni Weekend. Approximately 26 guests and two crew members were aboard when the boat struck a submerged ledge, causing passengers to lose their balance.

One woman – a parent of a current student – was driven to MDI Hospital and was treated and released. Another person –— a student member of the Osprey crew – later sought medical attention at the hospital for unspecified swelling and was released. Others aboard the ship received minor scrapes and bruises. None was serious enough to require medical attention.

The boat made it back to the COA pier under its own power. The extent of damage appears to be minimal, though further examination will be conducted. Jerry Blanford, who has captained the Osprey numerous times and is a seasoned Frenchman Bay sailor, was operating the vessel at the time of the incident.

The college reported the incident to the U.S. Coast Guard which is currently investigating.