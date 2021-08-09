Two centuries of boatbuilding history on display at Rockland boat show 

ROCKLAND — To celebrate the state’s bicentennial, the annual Maine Boat & Home Show this weekend will highlight Maine’s boat building tradition with a “200 Years of Maine Boats” exhibit.

“We are thrilled to bring a special retrospective of Maine’s boatbuilding history to the public with the 200 Years of Maine Boats exhibit,” show organizer John Hanson said in a statement. “The exhibit is unique in its telling of the state’s boatbuilding history by bringing both private and museum-owned craft to the public on Rockland’s working waterfront.”

The exhibit runs Aug. 13-15 and is located on the waterfront at Buoy Park, next to the Maine Boat & Home Show grounds. It will be free and open to the public, who will be able to see a variety of vessels from across the generations. Boats on display will include birch bark canoes, peapods, knockabouts and modern boats, such as the University of Maine’s 3-D printed 3Dirigo boat.

The show is ticketed and will highlight new vessels at the dock each day. Several local vessels are on the schedule. The Penbay Pilot, a guide boat for Penobscot Bay and Frenchman Bay, will be on hand on Friday and the Schooner Bowdoin, Maine Maritime Academy’s flagship, will be at the show on Saturday. On Sunday, there will be a fleet of iconic Maine lobster boats.

The show is one of the largest on-the-water boat shows in the region.

“We’re where people can come see boats if they want to see boats in the water,” said Polly Saltonstall, the editor of Maine Boats, Homes & Harbors magazine.

Now in its 19th year, the event may seem smaller, but it’s really just been spread out more because of the pandemic, she said. Saltonstall hoped that the show could attract people from the Hancock County region.

“I think people will have a chance to see some really cool Maine boats and understand how they’ve evolved,” she said.