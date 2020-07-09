Tribute planned for ‘Uncle’ Gove 

STONINGTON — A tribute to Andrew Gove, the Stonington lobsterman who died late last month, is planned for Sunday, July 12.

Plans call for a fleet of boats to gather off Greenhead at the western end of the Deer Island Thorofare at noon, and then to proceed eastward in a double line toward the Stonington fish pier.

The procession will be led by the lobster boat Miss Katy, owned by Nick Wiberg, with members of the Gove family aboard. The boat is the former Uncle’s UFO that Gove fished regularly for some 20 years and raced with record-setting success on the summer lobster boat racing circuit.

At Two Bush Island, a skiff will carry members of the Gove family ashore for a wreath-laying ceremony with an American flag. The ceremony is to be followed by a “nine-airhorn salute,” according to Julie Eaton, a Stonington lobster boat captain who is helping to organize the event.

“This is not a party and not about racing,” Eaton said. “It’s a tribute to Andy” who, she said, “didn’t want a funeral.”

“We’re asking everybody on shore to observe the 6-foot distancing and to wear a face mask,” Eaton said. “We don’t want this to be a chance for anyone to get sick.”