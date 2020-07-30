Training ship returns 

CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy’s training ship, State of Maine, will return to Castine mid-afternoon on Friday, July 31, to conclude a month-long training exercise, MMA President William Brennan announced last week.

The ship is returning from Searsport, where it has been anchored since departing its homeport July 10. The ship relocated after some Castine residents raised concerns about noise and possible pollution from the ship.

The “fast cruise” — as in held fast — began July 8 and has 60 students and crew aboard. It was designed for senior engineering and navigation students who needed to accrue final hours of sea time and operational experience required by the U.S. Coast Guard to obtain their unlimited license credentials and their degrees.