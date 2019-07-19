Training ship returns

CASTINE — Maine Maritime Academy’s training ship State of Maine returned to the academy campus in Castine on Saturday, July 13, after a 70-day training voyage to Europe.

About 250 MMA cadets, faculty and staff departed Castine on Wednesday, May 8, for the voyage. Students accrued sea time as well as hands-on navigation and engineering experience.

This year’s itinerary included stops in Vigo, Spain; Barcelona, Spain; Portsmouth, England; Tallinn, Estonia; Oslo, Norway; Boston and Searsport. Well-wishers gathered to view the vessel’s arrival from the Maine Maritime Academy waterfront.