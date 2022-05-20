Town gets $50K for ferry terminal plan 

BAR HARBOR — The town has been awarded a $50,000 Shore and Harbor Planning Grant by the Maine Department of Marine Resources to help with the completion of a master plan for the international ferry terminal property.

“The northern pier is in better shape and is currently being used and renovated in part by Bay Ferries,” said Town Manager Kevin Sutherland. Bay Ferries operates The CAT ferry between Bar Harbor and Yarmouth, Nova Scotia.

“The southern portion is beyond repair and probably should be taken down and then redone into something else,” Sutherland said.

He said the grant will allow the Harbor Committee to hire an engineer to help assess various options for the terminal property and the cost of each.