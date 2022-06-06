Talbot promoted to Marine Patrol colonel 

AUGUSTA — Matthew Talbot, a 21-year veteran with the Maine Marine Patrol, has been promoted to colonel. He replaces Jay Carroll, who retired after 26 years of service, including three as colonel.

“Colonel Talbot has shown great initiative and integrity at every point in his career, as an officer, specialist, sergeant and captain,” said Maine Department of Marine Resources Commissioner Patrick Keliher. “I am certain he will provide capable and steady leadership in this new role.”

Col. Talbot joined the Marine Patrol in 2001, after completing the Maine Criminal Justice Academy’s Basic Law Enforcement Training Program. Talbot holds two associate degrees from Maine Maritime Academy in small vessel operations and from Southern Maine Technical College in law enforcement.

Talbot spent 12 years serving as a patrol officer in the Rockland-Searsport Patrol and in 2007 became a boat specialist, operating the patrol vessel Guardian III. In 2013, Talbot was promoted to sergeant of what is now Section Three, stretching from Waldoboro to Belfast, a position he held for six years.

In 2019, Col. Talbot was promoted to the rank of captain. In this role Talbot was responsible for planning, directing, overseeing and evaluating all activities within Marine Patrol’s Special Services Division. Duties included oversight of the bureau’s watercraft and truck fleets, technology and equipment, and several specialty teams including Maritime Security, Firearms, Honor Guard, Whale Disentanglement and Marine Patrol’s participation on the State Underwater Recovery Team.

“The Special Services Division is a critical part of Marine Patrol’s ability to respond effectively to the many different types of incidents that occur on our coastal waters,” said Keliher. “Colonel Talbot made sure that the division was prepared to respond at all times at the highest level.”

During his career, Col. Talbot has received the 2006 North East Conservation Law Enforcement Chiefs Association Officer of the Year award, the 2010 and 2016 Maine Marine Patrol Commendation award, the 2013 Maine Lobstermen’s Association Officer of the Year award, the 2016 Maine Marine Patrol Colonel’s Supervisor award and the 2017 U.S. Coast Guard Certificate of Valor.

Col. Talbot brings a longstanding family connection to Marine Patrol. His father, Alan, served as major and retired in 2013, after a 25-year career.

“I’m proud to carry on the legacy of conservation and community policing that are cornerstones of Maine’s Marine Patrol and am honored to step into this new leadership role,” said Col. Talbot. “I look forward to working closely with both the fishing community and our dedicated patrol officers as we face unprecedented challenges and opportunities together.”

Retired Col. Carroll began his career in the Marine Patrol in 1996, rising through the ranks from officer to colonel.

“Jay has been a strong leader and an exceptional Marine Patrol officer throughout his career, and I greatly appreciate his service and dedication to Marine Patrol and the industry it serves,” Keliher said.