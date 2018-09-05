SWH Fleet honors Homer

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The annual meeting of the Southwest Harbor Fleet, held Aug. 28 at the Mount Desert Island Community Sailing Center, was dedicated to Steve Homer.

Homer has served on the Fleet’s board of directors for many years, most recently as treasurer, and is now stepping down. He received a standing ovation after delivering his final treasurers’ report.

Trophies for winners of Luders and Bullseye series were presented (see last week’s Sailing Leaderboard). The Fleet’s Hayward Cup competition was scheduled for Labor Day weekend.

Commodore Ken Brookes said the fleet had participation by many Luders and a few Bullseyes this year, but more are always welcome.

“We continue to be challenged by collecting dues,” secretary Ken Fox wrote in the meeting minutes. “Many of us hang on to the post-race social time but participation is slim, partially due to Somes Sound. Ideas are welcomed toward this end. One idea questioned whether water access had any impact on attendance.”

Some Luders equipment and sails, originally with the boat Dilli Gaff, were auctioned off to support the Sailing Center and the SWH Fleet. “The original owner held on to a main, a jib, 2 spinnakers, a genoa, and an assortment of tools and blocks, and a TackTick compass,” Fox wrote. “Art Paine served as auctioneer, eventually disposing of most of the materials amidst general levity.”

Glenn Squires reported that the Betsey Pfeiffer Fund subsidized 11 sailors for a week each in Sailing Center programs and that the principal of the fund is near $27,000.

Brookes was reelected Commodore in a slate that also included Tom Rolfes, Vice Commodore; Art Paine, Treasurer; Ken Fox, Secretary; Jim Fernald, Fifth Director and Bill Knowlton, at-large officer.

At the end of the meeting, Art Paine shared how he had raced with friends in Newport and was pleasantly able to sing the praises of the race management team here, led by Fran Charles.

“Bravo, Franny!” Fox wrote. “We are enormously grateful for your expertise and hard work.”