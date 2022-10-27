Swan’s Island lands $225K for wharf rebuild    

SWAN’S ISLAND — The town has received a $225,000 grant from the Land for Maine’s Future program to replace a dilapidated fishermen’s wharf in the village of Minturn on the eastern side of the island.

The amount of the grant must be matched by the town, which is looking at other possible sources of grant funding. The total estimated cost of the wharf project is $936,600.

The town said in its 123-page application for the Land for Maine’s Future grant that the existing wharf was built in 1991 for a salmon-processing operation that no longer exists on the island.

“Over time, the condition of the processing plant and wharf support system has deteriorated to the point of condemnation… Existing floats are all that are useable,” the application said.

“The island community is reliant on long-term, sustainable access to the harbor for commercial fishermen and the public. This wharf is the only landing on the Minturn side of the Island and is one of only two public landings on the entire island. It is the only landing on the island that can be driven up to by fishermen carrying gear.”

Swan’s Island currently has about 75 working lobstermen.

“It is anticipated that additional support business will thrive with access and allow the younger entry fishermen a place to start up [and to] run a skiff and smaller operation with publicly managed waterfront access,” the town said in its grant application.

“The waterfront must be available for generations to come with low maintenance and serviceable with equipment and materials readily available on the island.”

The town used two previous state grants to pay G.F. Johnston & Associates, of Southwest Harbor, to do the planning and engineering work on the project. The town is now seeking other grants to help pay the remaining cost of rebuilding the wharf.

“The town owns a quarry, and stone is so expensive that the value of the stone can apply toward our buy-in for a grant if, say, it’s a 50-50 split,” said Swan’s Island Select Board member Jason Joyce. “We would basically be providing the building blocks of the rebuild.”

The Swan’s Island wharf replacement is one of 12 projects statewide to receive funding in the latest round of Land for Maine’s Future grants. Four of the projects, including Swan’s Island’s, are aimed at preserving working waterfronts, three will preserve working farmland and five will preserve working forests.

The total amount of grant funding for the 12 projects is $7.7 million. The largest single grant, $1.9 million, is for acquisition of the Mill Hill and Edwards Mill forests in Oxford and Cumberland counties. The properties include more than 3 miles of frontage on the Crooked River, the largest tributary to Sebago Lake and critical spawning grounds for Maine’s native land-locked salmon.

The smallest of the 12 grants, $140,000, is for acquisition of E + E Farm in Lisbon to protect it from development. It is described as “well situated for a variety of cattle and dairy enterprises.”

The Land for Maine’s Future program emphasizes that the grant amounts reported are considered preliminary until the actual value of the property involved has been determined by an appraisal approved by the program’s board.

If the preliminary grant amounts stand, they are expected to leverage an additional $24 million in private and federal funds.

The Land for Maine’s Future Program is part of the Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry.