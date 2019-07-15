Sustainable fishing is talk topic

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Geoffrey Smith will give a talk about the work of The Nature Conservancy’s Marine Program in the Gulf of Maine July 23 at 5:30 p.m. at the Southwest Harbor Public Library.

Smith will discuss ongoing efforts by The Nature Conservancy to restore ecological health and resilience in the Gulf of Maine by working directly with fishermen and scientists to develop more selective and sustainable fishing practices.

Part of the program will focus on innovative technologies to improve the information used to guide fisheries science and management.

Smith currently serves on the Maine Coast Community Groundfish Sector Board of Directors, the State of Maine’s Marine Resources Advisory Council, the New England Fishery Management Council’s Groundfish Advisory Panel and the New England Management Council’s Electronic Monitoring Working Group.

For more information, call the library at 244-7065.