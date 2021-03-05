Surry captain offers summer boat tours

SURRY — If you ever wanted to see the waters of Maine with a famous boat captain by your side, look no further than Surry.

Captain Linda Greenlaw will offer a series of charter boat trips this summer.

Greenlaw is an award-winning author who was portrayed in the film version of Sebastian Junger’s book “The Perfect Storm.” She has also been featured on the Discovery Network in “Swords: Life on the Line.”

Today, she also co-owns Wesmac Boats in Surry with her husband, Steve Wessel.

The captain has a lot of fun tours planned for the 2021 season.

“People coming to Maine want to get out on the water,” Greenlaw said.

One of the fisherman’s most popular tours is on her lobster boat, Earnest, where guests can learn how to haul in their own catch.

“The most popular tour is the Lobster 101,” Greenlaw said. “It’s basically a little educational tour about hauling lobster traps.”

Earnest is a wooden 41-foot commercial lobster boat built on Chebeague Island — off the Portland coast — by Mark Olsen, who is a fisherman.

“It’s a great boat for doing six-person charters with,” said Greenlaw. “It’s a big cockpit, it’s very comfortable and safe.”

“Night tours will start this summer,” Greenlaw said. “I’m partnering with an astronomer. There are 16 dates locked in with him.”

The astronomer will give guests a tour of the night sky with Greenlaw at the helm. It will be a two-hour tour and will be held on a 50-foot Wesmac named Select, which Greenlaw described as “a yacht built for cruising.”

“We are extending it to 55 feet and getting it Coast Guard–certified so I can carry passengers,” Greenlaw said. “I’ll be certified for up to 49 people. The possibilities are endless with this bigger boat.”

“I’m going to do some full moon rising tours,” said Greenlaw. For the June full moon, which is the strawberry moon, the captain, who is also a cookbook author, will serve strawberry shortcake during the cruise.

“I’m real excited about that,” she said.

Then there will be sojourns from Surry to Bar Harbor and back again.

“I hope to do one day a week a boat ride to Bar Harbor,” the fisherman said. “It’s a tough drive from Surry to Bar Harbor traffic-wise in the summer. This will be a boat ride over and a boat ride back much later in the day.” So, guests will have time to explore Bar Harbor, shop and have lunch.

The ride to Bar Harbor is about two hours, Greenlaw said. “It’s a beautiful ride and you’re going to see seals, and porpoises, you’re going to go by a lighthouse. It’s a beautiful ride between Surry and Bar Harbor.”

No matter the tour, guests will be boarding at Perry’s Lobster Shack off Newbury Neck Road in Surry.

Both Earnest and Select are available for private charter. Greenlaw is already booked for a summer wedding.

All of this activity requires a solid crew.

Greenlaw will have her sternman, Keith Adams, who is a registered Maine guide, on board.

“He loves it and I love having him aboard,” Greenlaw said. “He’s just very familiar with all the hiking in the area. He carries a trail map. He’s such a great guide to have in the stern of the boat. He’s really quite an asset for me.”

“I have two other licensed captains, my son-in-law, David Hitchcock,” she said.

Phil Doyen, who owns the Wave Walker Cottage and Suites with his wife, Donna, is the other captain.

“They can run the big boat if I am otherwise busy running the lobster boat,” Greenlaw said.

Sandy Sinclair at the Sea Shed gift shop handles all of Greenlaw’s bookings.

To book a tour, email [email protected].