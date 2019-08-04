Students to discuss right whale project

MOUNT DESERT — The Calvineers, a group of students from The Adams School in Castine, will present a program called “The North Atlantic Right Whale; History, Science and Policy” Thursday, Aug. 8 at 5:30 p.m. at the Northeast Harbor Library.

The Calvineers are a group of 7th and 8th graders who want to help prevent the extinction of the North Atlantic right whale. When they first join the program, they study the basics of whale biology and right whales in particular.

Then each student studies a specific area of right whale research. Examples include identification, ship strikes, population, acoustics, entanglements, stress hormones and genetics. Finally, they research the implications of the science and the mitigation policies intended to help right whales.

The Calvineers are mentored by scientists at the New England aquarium and the Right Whale Consortium. They attend conferences and talk with scientists about their work.

The talk is free and open to the public. Contact 276-3333.