Southwest Harbor Fleet names June, July winners

By Jack Sasner

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The Southwest Harbor Fleet honored winners of June and July races July 27 at its weekly tea at the Brookes residence.

For the June series for Luders 16’s first place went to Rick Wheeler. Second place went to David Folger, and the third place trophy was presented to Connor Ratcliff.

For the annual singlehanded race, held July 16, first place went to Connor Ratcliff in Surprise, while Alec Fisichella took second place in Ludicrous. Fred Ford took third place in Watermelon. Pancho Cole took fourth place in Dilli Gaff and Tom Rolfes was fifth in Pallidin.

The August series for Luders and Bullseyes began Friday, Aug. 3. Commodore Ken Brookes thanked Fran Charles and his crew for running excellent races and for “helping us all find the windward mark in the fog on Friday.”

Finally, awards were presented to the first four finishers in the July series for the Luders 16 fleet: Wells Bacon, Art Paine and Alec Fisichella, Ned Johnston and Connor Ratcliff.

